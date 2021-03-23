Look back: Auburn dancer going to vaudeville

March 23, 1916
AUBURN GIRL HEEDS THE CALL OF VAUDEVILLE
Miss Peggy McK. Johnston, Well Known Scotch Dancer, Accepts Offer to Tour the United States.
Miss Peggy McK. Johnston, one of Auburn's most prominent entertainers, will leave the first of the week for New York where she will join the Jessie Stirling Scotch Dancing Company which recently appeared in this city and is about to set out on a vaudeville tour of the United States. Miss Johnston has had flattering offers from time to time and it is with pleasure that her many friends here and elsewhere will hear that she is to become affiliated with the Stirling Company which is conceded to be one of the best acts of its kind now touring in the vaudeville circuits.
Miss Johnston is a gifted Scotch dancer and during the past two years she has delightfully entertained many Auburn audiences. As an enthusiast, Miss Johnston was ever ready to give her best in the dancing art to help make the many amateur productions that have been staged by Auburnians the successes they were. During the next few days, the Johnston home, No. 2 Hockeborn Avenue will be the scene of parties given in honor of the talented dancer by her many friends and associates. Miss Johnston will have the wishes of her friends for the best of success.
