Look back: Auburn dancer going to vaudeville

March 23, 1916

Miss Peggy McK. Johnston, one of Auburn's most prominent entertainers, will leave the first of the week for New York where she will join the Jessie Stirling Scotch Dancing Company which recently appeared in this city and is about to set out on a vaudeville tour of the United States. Miss Johnston has had flattering offers from time to time and it is with pleasure that her many friends here and elsewhere will hear that she is to become affiliated with the Stirling Company which is conceded to be one of the best acts of its kind now touring in the vaudeville circuits.