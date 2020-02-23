Look back: Auburn day care crunch during February break

On this day in history: Feb. 23, 1995

While the schools take a break during mid-winter recess this week, kids and day care providers are keeping busy, as are many parents.

For some reason, babysitters get lots of calls at this time of year.

"February seems to be a big turnover for day care," said Auburn provider Mickey Tortorici, guessing that some parents are changing jobs or have been laid off.

Tortorici and others may take care of more children this week because parents are working, while other kids may be away with their families. She currently cares for about four children besides her own, which is fewer than normal.

From infants to age 12, the schoolchildren like doing "anything that has to do with scissors and paper," watch TV and movies and help bake treats.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

