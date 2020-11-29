Look back: Auburn distributes Thanksgiving dinners to poor

Nov. 29, 1915

ON THE CITY'S POOR

And Her Work Among Them Visiting Nurse Reports.

THANKSGIVING DINNERS

Were Distributed Among 81 Poor Families, Richards Reports at Theatre Service.

Last evening's service at the Jefferson Theatre was a most interesting one, comprising a report by Frank Richards, clerk in the Charities Department, of the Donation Days which were held last Saturday and Sunday at the theatre, a report of the work of Mrs. Seamons, visiting nurse for the city, for the past year, and a strong sermon on John Barleycorn's Order to Vacate, by Rev. E.W. Allen, pastor of the Church of Christ, Disciples, under whose auspices the Jefferson meetings are held.

The meeting opened with the usual song service, a feature of which was a bass solo by Adelbert S. Baker. In presenting his report of the donations made for the Thanksgiving dinner for poor families of the city, Mr. Richards stated that a conservative estimate of the value of the articles received would be $132.83. The donations were received by Mr. Allen and a committee at the Jefferson Theatre and then turned over to the Charities Department for distribution.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

