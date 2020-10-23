Look back: Auburn doctors support water filtration plant

Oct. 23, 1915

CITY MEDICOS FAVOR A FILTRATION PLANT

A resolution putting the Auburn City Medical Society on record as favoring a filtration plant adequate to render the water supply free from contamination, and urging the city officials to take steps to fulfill this requirement as soon as possible, was adopted at the meeting of the Society which was held in the parlors of the Woman's Union last evening. The resolution was introduced by Dr. J.P. Creveling, following two papers, one by Dr. M.P. Conway, a member of the Water Board of the city, and one by Dr. H.I. Davenport, city bacteriologist, both of which dealt with the condition of the water supply. At the close of the two papers, previous to the adoption of the resolution, the matter was thoroughly discussed by the members present, both sides of the matter being defended. In addition to the members of the society who were present there were also a number of ladies of the James Street School Parent-Teachers' Association, who had requested that they be allowed to listen to the papers.