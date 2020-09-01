Look back: Auburn Doubledays make their debut

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 3, 1995

(Papers from Sept. 1 and 2 unavailable)

AUBURN — Abner Doubleday, Army officer and reputed inventor of baseball, called Auburn home during the early 1800s.

Now, his name and face will adorn the caps, jerseys and logo of his hometown team.

On Friday, one of the best-kept secrets in town went public with the unveiling of the Auburn Astros' new name.

During a home plate ceremony preceding the season-ending game against the Watertown Indians, the long-awaited winner was announced.

The Auburn Doubledays.

The promotion was part of a season-long contest to rename the Astros sponsored by The Citizen, Auburn Cablevision, The Syracuse Newspapers and Hub Travel Agency Ltd. With a prize of a Bahamas cruise on the line, four people — Bruce Blodgett, J.R. Colella, Debbie Patrick and Bill Lowery, all of Auburn, sent in "Doubledays" entries.

As the teams waited to take the field, Jim Malandruccolo, president of Hub Travel, stepped up to home plate, dug in and pulled the lucky name out of a hat.

"I thought the name was a natural," said winner Bill Lowery, of Auburn. Lowery sent in the Doubleday name along with a clipping of a 1967 article from The Citizen detailing Doubleday's years in Auburn.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0