Look back: Auburn English teachers discuss good, bad books

Dec. 7, 1915
SOME OF BEST SELLERS NOT GOOD READING
Three Teachers of English at High School Discuss Books and Two of Them Condemn Some of the Most Popular.
Some of the best sellers, including the works of Robert W. Chambers, were condemned at the meeting of the High and Grammar School Parent-Teachers which was held in the former building last night. The three speakers in their denunciation of the present day work did not forget that some of the older novels were also unfit for reading. Lena Rivers was singled out as one of the older books which should not be read, especially by the young. The Hearst writers with the exception of Booth Tarkington came in for their share of criticism, and their works were branded as undesirable reading.
This discussion of the good and bad books consumed two hours, during which time Miss Florence M. Webster told of the good books which were valuable, Miss Jannat S.H. Latham mentioned the unfit and Prof. Charles Morse gave his opinion both good and bad. All three speakers are English teachers of the High School faculty.
David Wilcox
