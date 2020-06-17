Look back: Auburn finally adopts 2005-2006 budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 17, 2005

AUBURN — City Manager John Salomone called it the longest budget ordeal he's gone through in many years.

The months-long process ended Thursday when city councilors adopted a $28.5-million budget that carries a 3.8-percent tax increase. According to state law, a budget had to be in place by June 21.

"I'm glad it's through," Salomone said.

The council adopted the spending plan unanimously after Salomone took $112,500 off the tax levy, which is now $9.57 million. The tax rate works out to $14.95 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Councilors, with the exception of Mayor Timothy Lattimore, rejected a budget Wednesday night that carried a 5.2 percent tax increase. They asked Salomone to work with city staff to cut an additional 1 to 2 percent.

Salomone added $50,000 to revenues from the anticipated sale of property the city owns. He declined to say where the property is, or to whom it will be sold.

"There's a good assumption at this point that it will occur," he said. "I don't want to say any more at this point."