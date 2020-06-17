Look back: Auburn finally adopts 2005-2006 budget

June 17, 2005
AUBURN — City Manager John Salomone called it the longest budget ordeal he's gone through in many years.
The months-long process ended Thursday when city councilors adopted a $28.5-million budget that carries a 3.8-percent tax increase. According to state law, a budget had to be in place by June 21.
"I'm glad it's through," Salomone said.
The council adopted the spending plan unanimously after Salomone took $112,500 off the tax levy, which is now $9.57 million. The tax rate works out to $14.95 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Councilors, with the exception of Mayor Timothy Lattimore, rejected a budget Wednesday night that carried a 5.2 percent tax increase. They asked Salomone to work with city staff to cut an additional 1 to 2 percent.
Salomone added $50,000 to revenues from the anticipated sale of property the city owns. He declined to say where the property is, or to whom it will be sold.
"There's a good assumption at this point that it will occur," he said. "I don't want to say any more at this point."
There was $35,000 removed from the budget to purchase a vehicle each for the engineering and police departments. The cars will come instead through the New York Power Authority and will be hybrids - they use gasoline but have electric motors and get exceptional mileage - produced under a contract with Ford Motor Company for municipal use.
The idea to go to NYPA for help came from Capital Improvement Program Manager Mike Long, who has been working with the state agency on several energy projects.
Salomone said the program accomplishes two goals by saving money for the city and increasing energy efficiency.
Another cost-saving measure was the elimination of $3,000 for rent for the Genesee Mall office of the community policing program.
Salomone said the program will continue, but it will be run from police headquarters.
Two personnel changes were made that will save $24,500. There will be no full-time recreation director; that position is currently vacant, Salomone said.
"With the people we have now, and the assistants, we can make that position part-time," Salomone said.
He said there will be a $20,000 savings.
And, there will be just one part-time bingo hall inspector, instead of two, saving $4,500 in the city's clerk's office.
After the budget was adopted, councilors unanimously approved salary upgrades for the capital improvement manager and the assistant corporation counsel, but rejected 3-2 increases for the assessor, treasurer and an account clerk.
William Jacobs, Thomas McNabb and Robert Hunter voted no. Lattimore and David Dempsey supported them.
Dempsey said he voted for the upgrades because the items were in the budget that was approved.
He said staff in the affected offices had already been subjected to substantial budget cuts and the upgrades were needed to adequately compensate people for increased responsibilities.
Salomone wasn't happy about making some of the additional cuts to gain council approval.
"It does put a strain on the city, doing more with less," he said. "It's the same principle as what private corporations are doing. We've been doing this for the past several years."
The city manager said he's looking forward to working with the city council in generating savings through many different means.
"It's apparent that we can't do much more of this," he said, referring to the cuts.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
