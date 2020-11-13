Look back: Auburn football loses to Cascadilla

Nov. 13, 1915

AUBURN HIGH LOST

This morning at the Y.M.C.A. Field the Auburn High School football team lost to Cascadilla by the score of 27 to 0. The field was very muddy and the Auburn lads were unable to keep their feet. The game was featured by the long runs of Quarterback Peck and line rushes by Knight and Kenchley of Cascadilla. The stars for Auburn were Captain Lane, Schmitz and Woods. Copley played a good game at right-end. The scoring was done by Knight and Kenchley each making two touchdowns. Peck kicked three goals. The attendance was small.