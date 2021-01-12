Look back: Auburn girl's quick thinking prevents house fire

Jan. 12, 1916

The presence of mind of Miss Anna Vatter, daughter of Mrs. Amelia M. Vatter, who resides on the second floor at No. 123 Owasco Street, prevented the outbreak of what would have been a serious fire this morning at 11 o'clock, when an oil stove which she was lighting burst into flames. Miss Vatter, without a moment's pause, grabbed the blazing stove and threw it through a window to the yard below, before the fire could catch any of the surrounding woodwork and although a telephone call had been sent in to the Fire Department at the moment of the blaze, there was nothing for the firemen to do when they arrived a few moments later.

Miss Vatter had just finished filling the stove, and it is thought that some oil had collected about the base, for as she went to light it the flames sprang up about her. A nearby window was open and the young woman, without stopping to consider possible burns, grabbed the stove and threw it out, luckily receiving only superficial injuries. Had the fire caught it might have been most serious as Mrs. Vatter is confined to her bed with the grip, while on the lower floor, which is occupied by Earl H. Gamble and family — Mrs. Gamble being Mrs. Vatter's daughter — one child is ill with scarlet fever and the two others with whooping cough. The only damage done was to the oil stove which was badly dented as a result of its fall to the ground.