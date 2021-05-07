 Skip to main content
Look back: Auburn group calls for music in schools again

May 7, 2006

AUBURN — A new grassroots group is starting a drumbeat to restore music education in Auburn's elementary schools.

About two dozen Friends of Music in the Schools met last week to plan ways to strike up the band again.

"It's not up to this group to show them (the school board) where to find the money. It's to show them the value of the music program," said member Mike Deming.

"We need to show the school board the importance of music education," said group organizer Betsy Buttons. "This is something the people of Auburn want."

Member Judy Garrett said cuts in school programs should be made across the board. Another member suggested cuts in the sports program.

Deming cautioned against that approach.

"If you tell them to take it from sports, you'll be likely to start a war between the two (groups)," said Deming. "These people will gang up on you."

Deming also pointed out that Auburn High, the largest school in the district, had no concert this year.

"No one even said anything," said Deming. "People are getting tired of fighting."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

