Look back: Auburn High has more students than ever

Jan. 29, 1916

OVER 800 STUDENTS

The members of the mid-year class of 1920 made their initial appearance in the chapel of the High School yesterday morning. This was the first time that the new year students had taken their places among the assembled school and they were the recipients of a warm welcome by the other students. With the addition of the newest freshmen the High School is now larger than at any time in its history. Although the exact number of pupils in the school has not been tabulated it is given out as somewhere in the neighborhood of 820. Before the mid-year exams the attendance was 746 and with the incoming class of 70 from the Grammar School and the registration of a few students who again took up the High School work last Monday the total is now well beyond the 800 mark.