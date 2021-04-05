 Skip to main content
Look back: Auburn High School girls win essay contest
Look back: Auburn High School girls win essay contest

April 5, 1916

THREE WIN PRIZES

For Essays on Why People Should Dress Up.

ARE ALL GIRLS OF COURSE

But the Men Needn't Feel Badly—They'll Have a Chance Tomorrow and Friday.

Numerous perfectly good excuses and logical reasons why people should dress up and adorn themselves in attractive habiliments were set forth by upwards of a dozen High School students who submitted short essays on the subject: The Dress Up Instinct, for which the Retail Merchants' Association offered cash prizes.

Yesterday was the day for judging the essays and the judges composed of W.A. Tice, A.E. Adams and H.J. Fowler announced the winners this morning.

Granting that women should know more about dressing up than men, the fact that all of the winners were girls is therefore not strange. It may be possible that generations of women behind them who have been giving the most convincing reasons as to why they should have complete new regalia from four to a dozen times a year may have had something to do with it and when the youths who entered the contest remember that giving reasons for attiring themselves in new things is as natural to a woman as the seasons are to a year, they need not feel at all badly because they failed to win a prize.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

