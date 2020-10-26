Look back: Auburn housekeepers club announces speaker schedule

Oct. 26, 1915
PROBLEMS OF HOME
Will Be Tackled by Housekeepers With Enthusiasm.
MISS MONTGOMERY AT HEAD
Of Organization in Succession to Mrs. Yantis — A Paper by Mrs. Dulles
Miss Louise T. Montgomery, head of the Domestic Science Department of the Woman's Union, was elected president of the Housekeepers' Club at its first meeting of the season held yesterday afternoon in the parlors of the Woman's Union. Besides choosing a successor to Mrs. A.S. Yantis as president, the club appointed Mrs. A.M. Dulles advisor of the organization.
The programme for the ensuing year promises to be one of the most interesting and profitable which has ever been offered by the Housekeepers' Club. Besides various able local speakers and the usual cooking demonstrations, a number of out-of-town speakers will be included in the programme.
Miss Claribel Nye of Cornell University will give a canning demonstration, Doctor Gilbert, also of Cornell, will deliver an address on Heredity, Dr. F.W. Sears of Syracuse, sanitary inspector of this district, will discuss the filtration plant question, Professor Allen of the Nature Department of Cornell, will give an illustrated lecture, the topic of which will be announced later, Miss Scott, head of the special classes of Rochester will talk on How the Home Can Help the Backward Child.
Miss Helen Tomas of the Mechanics Institute, Rochester, is expected to give a talk on Textiles. The next speaker, on November 8, will be Mrs. Florence Kelly, national secretary of the Consumers' League.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
