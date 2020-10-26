Look back: Auburn housekeepers club announces speaker schedule

Oct. 26, 1915

PROBLEMS OF HOME

Will Be Tackled by Housekeepers With Enthusiasm.

MISS MONTGOMERY AT HEAD

Of Organization in Succession to Mrs. Yantis — A Paper by Mrs. Dulles

Miss Louise T. Montgomery, head of the Domestic Science Department of the Woman's Union, was elected president of the Housekeepers' Club at its first meeting of the season held yesterday afternoon in the parlors of the Woman's Union. Besides choosing a successor to Mrs. A.S. Yantis as president, the club appointed Mrs. A.M. Dulles advisor of the organization.

The programme for the ensuing year promises to be one of the most interesting and profitable which has ever been offered by the Housekeepers' Club. Besides various able local speakers and the usual cooking demonstrations, a number of out-of-town speakers will be included in the programme.