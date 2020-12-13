Look back: Auburn inmate receives $5M in lawsuit

Dec. 13, 1995

AUBURN — A judge has awarded over $5 million to a former Auburn Correctional Facility inmate who was left a paraplegic after a stabbing at the prison eight years ago.

That award is the largest ever handed out in this state for an inmate injured while incarcerated. Court of Claims Judge Israel Margolis ruled that the state was responsible for failing to protect the inmate, Anthony Barrett.

"We're very satisfied with the court's decision," said John Bell, the local attorney representing Barrett. "We think the court rendered a fair and reasonable award for damages for what the Barretts have sustained through all of this."

Barrett, 49, and his wife, Sonia, had initially sought $2 million in damages from the state as a result of the stabbing that left him without the use of his legs, among other injuries. Barrett was serving time for his third felony conviction of armed robbery when he was incarcerated at Auburn Correctional Facility in the spring of 1987.

The closest award before this one was in the neighborhood of $2 million, said Jennifer Post, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Dennis Vacco.

She said Vacco's office is considering appealing the award, but as of yesterday no decision has been made.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

