Look back: Auburn lines inspected with more cars in mind

Feb. 19, 1916

PEOPLE WANT TO SEE THE STREET CARS OFTEN

Service is First, Declares Head of Allen & Peck, and His Concern Will Endeavor to Make it Satisfactory to Public.

C. Loomis Allen, president of Allen & Peck, Inc., said yesterday while on the inspection trip of the local lines of the Auburn & Syracuse: "This is a nice property and it should be run satisfactorily. The policy which will be carried out will be an endeavor to satisfy the public. It is not pretty cars the people want to see going by their houses, it is seeing cars go by often.

"That is what we will try to do but as earnings depend on service and service on earnings, it is impossible to say what we can do. However, this is a public utility and should be run for the public. This we will endeavor to do."

Mr. Allen joined the party about 3:30 and went over the North Street Line and then out the South Street Line as far as the city limits. It was interesting to see the manner in which the officials inspected the road and the thoroughness with which they scrutinized every detail. There was no big talk of "what we will do here and what we will do there" but there was a spirit of looking the line over with the eyes of experts.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0