Look back: Auburn looks forward to start of Dress-Up Period

March 24, 1916

MAYOR KOON GIVES START TO DRESS UP PERIOD

Official Proclamation Recognizes the Busy Time That Will Start With Capture Monday Night of Old Man Gloom.

Everything is all set — except the weather — for the opening of Dress-Up Period which starts on Monday of next week and continues to Saturday, April 8. Even the minor details have been arranged for the most part and the Retail Merchants' Association is looking forward to a big trade week and a real Spring awakening in the old town.

The festive event that is hoped by all will mark the auspicious opening of Spring and a hilarious farewell to the grizzled veteran Winter, is going to be given a shove off by Mark I. Koon and the whole town will turn out and help make the event one that will be fitting and appropriate for the reception of some good Spring weather and a heartfelt goodbye to the season that has gotten on everybody's nerves.

All plans have been completed and Secretary of the Retailers' Association William S. Lyon, declares that if the interest that the merchants and organizations of the city are exhibiting is indicative of anything, there are plenty of manifestations that the Dress-Up period will be the biggest time of its kind that the city has ever held.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0