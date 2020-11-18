Look back: Auburn looks into using movies in schools

Nov. 18, 1915

MOVIES IN SCHOOLS

The first step yet taken in Auburn toward providing moving pictures in the schools as a means of educating the pupils was the action of the Genesee Street Parent-Teachers' Association yesterday afternoon when at a regular monthly meeting Miss Marion H. Sandwick, principal of the school, was delegated to look into the matter.

The sentiment evidenced yesterday was strongly in favor of the project and there is every indication that the scheme will at least be given a trial at Genesee Street School. Visualizing the lessons before the students is conceded by educators to be one of the most effective methods of instruction to grade pupils. History and geography are especially adapted for moving picture instruction and so popular has the plan become in some cities of the state that the State Educational Department furnishes free of cost films for the use of schools where the movies have been installed.