Look back: Auburn man crafts intricate wooden table
LOOK BACK

Look back: Auburn man crafts intricate wooden table

Dec. 1, 1915

ARE 28,996 PIECES

Of Wood Inlaid in This Table Built By Auburn Man.

One of the most unique pieces of furniture ever exhibited in Auburn is a handsome table on display in the window of Woodruff & Murphy in Genesee Street. The table, the work of Stephen Horosak of No. 229 Hoopes Avenue, is inlaid with 28,996 separate pieces of wood and so intricate is the workmanship that six months were consumed in its construction.

As an example of the minute blocks of wood which go to make up the table, spaces one-quarter of an inch square in each corner of the top contain 17 pieces each. The table is highly polished and set in the top is a perfect American flag held in the talons of an eagle. Around the top are set mosaics of different colored woods of geometrical shapes arranged in a border. The same general design is followed in the decoration of the legs and pedestal.

The builder, Mr. Horosak, is a carpenter and has many other pieces of furniture of similar nature in his home. He has refused a considerable sum of money for the table on exhibition as well as for other specimens of his handiwork. The table is valued at $250. Several guards from the prison who have been connected with the institution for many years, yesterday afternoon inspected the table of the Auburn man. All declared it to be better in design and workmanship than many of the elaborate articles of inlaid wood turned out from the cabinet shops of the prison.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

