Look back: Auburn man finds ringing bell for Salvation Army rewarding
Look back: Auburn man finds ringing bell for Salvation Army rewarding

Leon Spinner says The Salvation Army made him realize what he could do for other people.

 The Citizen file

Dec. 24, 1995

(No paper Dec. 23, 1995)

AUBURN — Leon Spinner has all the qualities you look for in an ambassador. He's tall. He dresses neatly. He has a friendly smile and a polite nod of the head, ready at all times. 

Most of Auburn probably knows Spinner as Leon, the guy at the Salvation Army kettle. Even though the Christmas season is the most visible time of year for Salvation Army bell ringers, Spinner is at his post year-round. 

"This is an everyday occurrence for me," he said earlier this week, standing tall in the exit foyer at Walmart, where he spent 12 hours a day during the crucial period before this holiday weekend.

Spinner, 63, is a bachelor who counts the folks at the Salvation Army as his family. He spends a lot of his free time helping out at the organization's Genesee Street offices and kitchen. When he's not volunteering, he says he relaxes by riding his bicycle, his principle mode of transportation, and by playing with his dog, Spike.

He has lived in Auburn for five years and has been a dedicated volunteer for three years.

"I was walking along the streets," he said, "fooling around. I didn't get in trouble, but I could have gotten in trouble, so I joined the Salvation Army."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

