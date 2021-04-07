Look back: Auburn man trying to invent gasoline alternative

April 7, 1916

MAY HAVE BIG IDEA

Here is another dream for the automobile owners which, if it should come true, will be a boon indeed to those who drive cars, for it promises to do away with any bugbears in the form of high priced gasoline. The good news originates right here at home, too, it is said and in the event that the stories that have leaked out about it should really become a realization, Auburn car owners will have the first opportunity to try it out.

From the walls of a little improvised chemical laboratory located in the home of a young man who is said to reside in the eastern part of the city, there comes the odor of a substitute for gasoline upon which this young man is said to have been working and making progress to the extent that he believes he has discovered something that can be used in place of the fluid that makes the car go, and if he succeeds in producing the results which he hopes to attain, he believes that it will eliminate for years to come all fear of a shortage of gasoline, or for as long as crude oil can be obtained in quantities.