Look back: Auburn manufacturers support vocational school

Feb. 12, 1916

TO LOAN MACHINES FOR VOCATIONAL TRAINING

That the majority of the manufacturers of Auburn favor the idea of a vocational school or at least the devotion of more time to the work along vocational lines is the result of the canvass of the different plants of the city in the interests of the Auburn Parent-Teachers' Association. Clyde B. Simson of the Manual Training Department in the High School took an important part in the investigation and he gave out the above statement as based on the returns turned in by the manufacturer so far.

The investigation has been carried out as the result of a suggestion by the State Educational Department at Albany in considering the establishment of a Vocational School and the results so far have pointed to the plan being received with enthusiasm in all quarters. Mr. Simson made the canvass largely himself and has used his own personal findings and the information collected by Mrs. Martin J. Lower as the guide in compiling the records of his labors. So far nearly all the question sheets given to the plants where large numbers of men are employed have been returned to the committee, in fact there are only two or three employers to be heard from.