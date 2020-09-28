Look back: Auburn Maroons practice for competition

Return to homepage ×
Sept. 28, 1995
Sarah Minde, a freshman French horn player for the Auburn High School Maroon Vanguard Marching Band, is obscured by her instrument while practicing at Auburn High School. The band is preparing for the Oswego Field Show competition at Holland Stadium.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
