 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: Auburn Maroons practice for competition
LOOK BACK

Look back: Auburn Maroons practice for competition

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

Sept. 28, 1995

Sarah Minde, a freshman French horn player for the Auburn High School Maroon Vanguard Marching Band, is obscured by her instrument while practicing at Auburn High School. The band is preparing for the Oswego Field Show competition at Holland Stadium.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

As cases rise, experts concerned about coming flu season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News