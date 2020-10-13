Look back: Auburn may get a peek at the Liberty Bell

Oct. 13, 1915

Aid of Governor Whitman to Be Solicited in Effort to Have New York State Itinerary Changed to Include This City.

With the announcement that the request of Governor Whitman has been granted by Philadelphia city councils and that the famous Liberty Bell will be brought through New York State on its return from the San Francisco exposition in November, Secretary C.G. Adams of the Chamber of Commerce today expressed the belief that the old relic will be routed over the Auburn road and may be on exhibit for a short time in this city.

Despite the fact that a tentative route made out by the Philadelphia officials provides that the bell go through New York State on the main line of the New York Central, thus cutting out Auburn, Secretary Adams in co-operation with the Chambers of Commerce in Seneca Falls and other places between here and Rochester, is endeavoring to have the itinerary changed. The assistance of Governor Whitman will be solicited in the project, the secretary stated today.

"It seems to me that there is no reason why it should not come through Auburn," said Mr. Adams, "since this is the largest city between Rochester and Syracuse, in both of which places the bell will be shown. I shall take the matter up with the governor and there is every reason to believe the bell will come through Auburn."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

