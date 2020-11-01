Look back: Auburn men voice support for women's suffrage

Nov. 1, 1915
THESE MEN WILL VOTE TOMORROW FOR SUFFRAGE
George H. Nye, Former Assemblyman Drummond, Superintendent Lattimore and Others Give Their Reasons.
Editor of The Citizen:
Will you accept this as a composite letter from a very few of the influential men of Auburn who intend to vote for the woman suffrage amendment?
George H. Nye.
Thinking men of all parties would concede that if the selection of our public officials were left entirely to women the standard would be much higher. That being admitted, I can see no argument whatever against granting them a participation in such selection, through the right to vote.
Nelson L. Drummond.
I favor the suffrage amendment for the reason that all arguments against it seem to spring from prejudice or a fear of the good it may accomplish.
F. Lee Rogers.
I believe that taxation without representation is wrong in principle, I believe the quickest and surest way to rid this country of the nefarious liquor traffic is to give women the right to vote.
Superintendent Lattimore.
I believe woman should have the right to vote because she is the equal of man in intelligence, character and integrity; she is equally interested with man in moral, educational, and legislative measures, and she is taxed exactly the same as man. In fact, I never heard an argument against woman suffrage that was not either selfish or undemocratic.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!