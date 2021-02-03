Look back: Auburn milk association agrees to price rule

Feb. 3, 1916

MILK BY SINGLE QUART WILL BE SEVEN CENTS

A bond requiring the payment of the sum of $25 by any milk peddler who cuts the price of milk as fixed by the Milk Dealers' Association of Auburn, N.Y., which was organized a few weeks ago, or who in any way violates the constitution and by-laws of that organization, was signed last evening by the dealers who met in the City Court room at the City Hall for the purpose. All but three of the dealers were present and signed the agreement, and it is expected that the remaining trio will be secured within a few days. Another matter which was brought up was that of having each dealer make out a list of the poor paying customers on his route, which will be kept by the secretary for information, and should the delinquents show signs of becoming real "dead beats," the dealers say, the list will be made public.