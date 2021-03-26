Look back: Auburn native guards billions in Treasury

March 27, 1916
(No paper March 26, 1916)
HE GUARDS BILLIONS; WAS BORN IN AUBURN
We never believed that a man existed who could tire of the sight of money, but such a person does and he once lived in Auburn. Maj. Alfred R. Quaiffe, for 31 years custodian of the vaults of the treasury in Washington, is the man. A sum of about $20,000,000,000 has passed through the vault in the 31 years which the major has guarded them.
Major Quaiffe, who celebrated his 80th birthday last Tuesday, was born in this city. He is a veteran of the Civil War, a Libby prisoner and a treasury employee for over 50 years. All of his fellow employees in the treasury remembered the major with bouquets on Tuesday.
The veteran government employee was born in this city on March 21, 1836. One year ago he celebrated his 50th anniversary of service with the government. The position of vault clerk was created especially for him. In all probability he records more money than anyone else in the United States with the exception of John Burke, treasurer of the United States and his staff. The average value of the money handled every year is a billion dollars, at this time having increased from $166,000,000, when he took charge in 1885 to $241,000,000 in 1895, $637,000,000 in 1905 and about $1,000,000,000 for the past five years. The daily balance of cash on hand is pretty steady at $167,000,000.
In 1867 Major Quaiffe was married to Miss Clark of Buffalo.
— Compiled by David Wilcox