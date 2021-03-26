Look back: Auburn native guards billions in Treasury

March 27, 1916

(No paper March 26, 1916)

HE GUARDS BILLIONS; WAS BORN IN AUBURN

We never believed that a man existed who could tire of the sight of money, but such a person does and he once lived in Auburn. Maj. Alfred R. Quaiffe, for 31 years custodian of the vaults of the treasury in Washington, is the man. A sum of about $20,000,000,000 has passed through the vault in the 31 years which the major has guarded them.

Major Quaiffe, who celebrated his 80th birthday last Tuesday, was born in this city. He is a veteran of the Civil War, a Libby prisoner and a treasury employee for over 50 years. All of his fellow employees in the treasury remembered the major with bouquets on Tuesday.