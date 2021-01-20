Look back: Auburn needs to market itself to southern visitors

Jan. 20, 1916

The advantages to the city that will accrue by reason of the efforts of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce to advertise the city of Auburn in the South, as a Summer resort, if successful, will affect practically every line of business from a peanut vendor to a department house. It is stated that today many of the Southern people who of necessity come North during the Summer months go to the Maine coast. No concentrated effort is made by the New York State resorts to get in touch with the people of the South. They know nothing about the Finger Lakes or of Central New York so far as the advantages as a Summer resort are concerned. It would be impractical for one or two interests to attempt to exploit these advantages. The results would be too scattering and it would not pay, but if every business interest would contribute a dollar or two, no matter how small, to a general fund, the results cannot help but be of advantage, it is pointed out. Business houses invest in all kinds of advertising for which they get more or less results, almost always difficult to determine in financial value. A general advertising of the entire city will result to the general good and that is the object of the efforts of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. The officials will carry out their plan in a reliable, satisfactory manner and Auburn will be placed on the map where it has never been known before to any such extent or in the light that it will be presented.