Look back: Auburn neighborhood group discusses heroin issue

"That grassroots sort of noise will be helpful in this situation," he said.

Kim Telvock, one member of the group, said there were at least 40 people at the first meeting last week. The group was formed by family members of those who lost their children to heroin overdose and drug abuse.

Organizers have their second meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Center for Wellness, 1 Hoffman St., Auburn.

Telvock, a lifelong resident of the neighborhood, said her nephew died of a heroin overdose in July.

"There is no support out there for these families," she said. "There's very little support out there for the addicts. There needs to be a lot more aggression on how we treat them, where we treat them."

Bizzari said the healthcare and treatment community is nowhere near prepared for the number of people who are beginning to use and become addicted to the drug.

"The treatment system is woefully unprepared for this," he said, adding an estimated 60 percent of people in treatment are being treated for opiate addiction.