Look back: Auburn New Year's Eve party a crowd-pleasing spectacle

Jan. 3, 1916

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

At Armory Was a Brilliant Start on Year 1916.

Company M. lived up to past traditions and provided a New Year's reception and twilight party at the armory which was a pronounced success. The reception which was limited to the friends of the company was attended by about 300 couples. It was one of the most brilliant parties of the season, and was made so by the presence of the gay decorations which were used at the Charity Ball.

Never was the company's New Year's party more pleasing and a more artistic spectacle than the one of 1916. The numerous American flags entwined with the Christmas greens and the gold braid of the officers served excellently to bring out the dainty flashing hues and brilliant sheen of the beautiful gowns worn by the women.

The Salem Town Commandery Band played for the dancing.

With Colonel E.S. Jennings as the reviewing officer and Captain B.C. Mead acting as adjutant, the members of the company gave a review before the guests at 2 o'clock as the opening number on the programme. After the review part of the band, as the other members went to the Cayuga Home for Children with the Knights Templar, struck up the strains for the first dance. Dancing then continued with a brief intermission at 5 o'clock for parade of the company and reading of orders.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

