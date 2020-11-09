 Skip to main content
Look back: Auburn officer promoted
Major Edgar Stilson Jennings

 The Citizen file

Nov. 9, 1915

AUBURN MAN TO BE THE COLONEL OF THE THIRD

Jennings Named by General Wilson When Nomination of Ross is Withdrawn by That Official.

Major Edgar S. Jennings of the Third New York Volunteer Infantry, of this city, was agreeably surprised this morning when he received unofficial notice that Brigadier General William Wilson of the Fourth Brigade had announced his nomination as colonel of the Third Regiment, which post was made vacant by the promotion of General Wilson. At the time of the selection of an officer to fill the vacancy Lieutenant Colonel Sanderson A. Ross of Medina was chosen, while Major Jennings was second choice but yesterday it was announced that Colonel Ross had withdrawn his nomination, leaving the field to the Auburn officer, who will at once commence preparation for the examinations which will be held in the near future.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

