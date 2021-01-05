 Skip to main content
Look back: Auburn on lookout for spread of grip epidemic
Jan. 5, 1916

LOOK OUT FOR GRIP!

It's Very Prevalent in New York and Elsewhere.

AUBURN THUS FAR IS FREE

From Anything Like an Epidemic But It Is Well to Know Preventatives and Remedies.

Although Auburn has thus far escaped anything that might be likened to an epidemic, the grip has been laying many of the towns in the state by the heels and Health Officer T.C. Sawyer is advising precautions against this dreaded and more or less serious Winter malady.

Washington reports say that the epidemic of grip in the country is the worst that has ever been known. It has spread over several states and many cities have extensive epidemics that are causing the state and municipal health authorities no little concern. New York State has been especially hard hit by the epidemic and in Syracuse the spread and seriousness of the disease has reached alarming proportions.

Knocking on wood and crossing the fingers may have its good uses for those who are superstitious, but there are numerous health precautions that should be taken to guard against this disease and health officers everywhere are calling upon the public to cooperate with them in an effort to check its inroads.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

