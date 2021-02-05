Look back: Auburn pastor laments cost of war

Feb. 5, 1916

THE WORLD IS DRUNK AND FOOLISH WITH WAR

Declares Pastor Cary in Address Before Central Labor Union on Preparedness — Made Honorary Member.

Rev. H.M. Cary, pastor of the First Universalist Church, delivered an able address on The Relation of the Church and Labor to Preparedness, at an open meeting last evening of the Central Labor Union at its headquarters in Franklin Street. The address, which was heard with interest by a big audience, was one of a series that has been arranged for the open meetings of the organization this Winter.

The address was a review of the cost of the war in human life, the damage done to the physical life of the race by the wars of the past and figures on the losses of the present war, as an introduction to certain specific remarks on phases of the present preparedness programme of President Wilson.

At the close of the address Pastor Cary was made an honorary member of the Central Labor Union. Besides Mr. Cary, the union has elected only two other Auburn men as honorary members, Rev. Arthur S. Hoyt, D.D., of Auburn Theological Seminary and Rev. William Payne, pastor of St. Mary's Church.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

