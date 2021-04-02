Look back: Auburn population, workers on the rise

Apr 1, 1916
(No paper April 2, 1916)
POPULATION OF AUBURN TODAY IS IN EXCESS OF 36,000
And There Are 1,500 More People Employed Than a Year Ago.
REPORT OF SECRETARY ADAMS SHOWS
The Figures of the State Census Enumerators and the City Directory List Used to Prove First Statement While Statistics on Employment Are Official—Year in the City Has Been One of Progress Which Is Reviewed for Chamber of Commerce.
That the population of Auburn is today in excess of 36,000, and that Auburnians should and can with truth use that figure; and that we have about 1,500 more people employed in this city than we had a year ago are outstanding statements in the annual report of Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce Charles G. Adams submitted to that body at its meeting in the Masonic Temple last night.
The statistics as to employment in the city were obtained largely from Secretary Charles W. Storke of the Employers' Association, and may be considered about as accurate as anything of the kind can be. They show that there were 5,398 at work a year ago, while at the present time there are employed in the city's various industries 6,870, a gain of 1,472.
Mr. Adams takes the figures obtained by the enumerators under State Supervisor of Census Fred H. Wiggins and estimates that the enumerators probably missed 500 names in their canvass of the city, an estimate that is extremely low if conditions here were anything approaching what they were in Syracuse as shown by the supplemental census taken there. Taking this and other matters into consideration Mr. Adams figures the population of the city to be 36,509.
— Compiled by David Wilcox