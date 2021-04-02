Look back: Auburn population, workers on the rise

Apr 1, 1916

(No paper April 2, 1916)

POPULATION OF AUBURN TODAY IS IN EXCESS OF 36,000

And There Are 1,500 More People Employed Than a Year Ago.

REPORT OF SECRETARY ADAMS SHOWS

The Figures of the State Census Enumerators and the City Directory List Used to Prove First Statement While Statistics on Employment Are Official—Year in the City Has Been One of Progress Which Is Reviewed for Chamber of Commerce.

That the population of Auburn is today in excess of 36,000, and that Auburnians should and can with truth use that figure; and that we have about 1,500 more people employed in this city than we had a year ago are outstanding statements in the annual report of Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce Charles G. Adams submitted to that body at its meeting in the Masonic Temple last night.