Look back: Auburn post office crushed during Christmas season
Look back: Auburn post office crushed during Christmas season

"This week has been overwhelming!" said Betty Jedra as she sorts through packages at the Auburn post office during its busiest time of the year.

 The Citizen file

Dec. 21, 1995

AUBURN — The Christmas postal rush is on, and local post offices have done their share of contributing to the record amount of mail nationwide.

Auburn postmaster David Boardman said Monday cancellations out of the Syracuse processing facility, to which Auburn mail is sent, totaled 1.14 million, compared to 500,000 on a normal end-of-month Monday.

Monday was estimated to be the busiest day of the year for postal processors, with a record 285 million pieces of mail postmarked nationwide. Last year, 280 million pieces were processed.

And Boardman said the numbers could have been higher. The office undertook a concerted "mail early" campaign this year, which included a contest with a huge gift-stuffed stocking as incentive.

Boardman said customers who mailed at least 10 pieces of mail at a time before Dec. 9 had been eligible to win the contest.

"It worked well," he said. "People said, 'Gosh, I'd like to look for those prizes.'"

— Compiled by David Wilcox

