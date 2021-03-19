Look back: Auburn principal boasts about The Bard

March 21, 1916
ON COMING PLAY
Principal Bartlett Addresses Students of the High School
"Let us all pay homage to one of the greatest men the world has ever produced along the literary line," said Principal Floyd J. Bartlett to the assembled High Schoolers in speaking of the Easter play. "I don't want you to consider this a mere school affair," continued the principal, "but an event of educational importance to the whole city. You will have an opportunity to see a production of the one of the most spectacular works of one of the greatest dramatists and it will be one you will long remember. From the appearances now it will be a very creditable performance and there is every indication it will be excellent in every sense of the word."
Mr. Bartlett told the students of the world wide interest being manifested in the celebration of the tercentenary of the death of Shakespeare and cited the coming play as a good opportunity for Auburnians to witness the staging of one of the productions that are now playing to capacity houses in several of the larger cities. To bring home the greatness of the famous playwright, he told them that not only in America or England is the man studied by the students in English composition, but all the enlightened world acknowledges him to be the leader along the line of his work.
"He is greater every year," the principal assured the students. He told of the obstacles Shakespeare had to overcome in order to attain his goal and then compared them with the advantages of the school children today. He asked the students to consider the distinction between talent and education. He spoke of the limited advantages at the great Englishman's disposal and then named some the results he achieved and which no modern man has been able to equal.
Mr. Bartlett expressed his appreciation to the different departments who have helped in arranging the details for the play. Nearly the whole school has been enlisted, from the sewing classes to the manual training lads and the students studying the ancient tongues.
— Compiled by David Wilcox