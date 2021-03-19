Look back: Auburn principal boasts about The Bard

March 21, 1916

"Let us all pay homage to one of the greatest men the world has ever produced along the literary line," said Principal Floyd J. Bartlett to the assembled High Schoolers in speaking of the Easter play. "I don't want you to consider this a mere school affair," continued the principal, "but an event of educational importance to the whole city. You will have an opportunity to see a production of the one of the most spectacular works of one of the greatest dramatists and it will be one you will long remember. From the appearances now it will be a very creditable performance and there is every indication it will be excellent in every sense of the word."