Look back: Auburn radio host appears on Howard Stern

May 13, 1995

AUBURN — Mystery and speculation surrounded a central New York woman's appearance on Howard Stern's nationally syndicated radio show early last week.

The woman, who identified herself only as Lisa from Syracuse, is Lisa Dylan, host of her own morning radio show on Auburn's WPCX.

On Friday, she talked about what her guest spot on the shock jock's show was all about.

"It was an opportunity to meet Howard, to go for the exposure," she said. "It's hard to work in central New York doing what I do."

What she does is radio, television and modeling.

"I don't think being on Howard Stern makes me a bad person," she said.

She capitalized on Stern's attraction to Terri Hatcher, and her own resemblance to the actress, to get onto the show. Hatcher plays Lois on ABC's "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."

And to her credit, Stern said she looked more like Hatcher than previous guests claiming to have a resemblance.