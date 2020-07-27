Look back: Auburn resident, city face off over sidewalk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 27, 1995

AUBURN — For over a week now, Christine Kleiber has had a sign on her Walnut Street lawn asking her neighbors what they think about her new sidewalk.

Within days, comments filled at least six sheets. All the comments have been positive.

"I don't know what I'm going to do with them," she said last week. "I just felt I had to do something."

According to a city official, the sidewalk will have to be ripped out because it doesn't conform to the city code. James Moore, the city's building inspector, says Kleiber's sidewalk must be concrete.

Kleiber said that when she contacted City Hall about getting a sidewalk, she was given very little information.

"They left me thinking that it was my responsibility," she said.

So she hired her own contractor to put one in.

But even before the sidewalk was finished in early June, both Kleiber and her paving contractor, James Spano, had received letters from Moore telling them the entire length of the new sidewalk had to be ripped out.

Spano had put in a "street print" sidewalk. Basically, it's colored asphalt with an imprinted pattern. Kleiber's sidewalk is patterned and dyed to look like red bricks.

