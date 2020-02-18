Look back: Auburn resident hears the sea's call

On this day in history: Feb. 19, 1995
(No Feb. 18 paper)
Wendy Marble can tolerate the landlubber's life for a short time before she must go down to the sea again to steer a tall, tall ship. And for her, the sea is not a lonely place to be.
In 1988, as a summer job, Midlakes Navigation hired Ms. Marble to work aboard The Emita II, the passenger boat that travels the Barge Canal System. Since then she has traveled many waves since her first days as a gopher and swab on the Skaneateles packet boat.
At the end of the canal travel season, Wendy began her senior year and completed requirements for an advertising design major at Cazenovia College. She graduated in 1989 with "skills I will probably never use," she says.
The following summer, while others in her graduating class were eagerly pursuing all possible openings in their intended careers, Ms. Marble drifted — one more time — to a stint with Midlakes. In a canal passing, she encountered a full-rigged ship, The HMS Rose, a replica of a 1757 frigate that takes visitors aboard for a ship's tour. When the Midlakes season ended, the lure of The HMS Rose was strong. She wrote a letter to the captain, who agreed to take her aboard as a deckhand the following season when The Rose was scheduled to tour the Great Lakes. She was paid a $100 weekly stipend.
"You can't be in this for the money," she said.
— Compiled by David Wilcox