Look back: Auburn resident hears the sea's call

On this day in history: Feb. 19, 1995

(No Feb. 18 paper)

Wendy Marble can tolerate the landlubber's life for a short time before she must go down to the sea again to steer a tall, tall ship. And for her, the sea is not a lonely place to be.

In 1988, as a summer job, Midlakes Navigation hired Ms. Marble to work aboard The Emita II, the passenger boat that travels the Barge Canal System. Since then she has traveled many waves since her first days as a gopher and swab on the Skaneateles packet boat.

At the end of the canal travel season, Wendy began her senior year and completed requirements for an advertising design major at Cazenovia College. She graduated in 1989 with "skills I will probably never use," she says.