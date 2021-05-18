Look back: Auburn residents object to downtown student housing

May 19, 1996

(No paper May 18, 1996)

AUBURN — While city and county officials wait for word on funding to build college student housing downtown, city residents are starting to make their feelings known.

Washington Street residents Shirley and Sam Italiano are dead set against it, and at a recent City Council meeting, they told city lawmakers so.

"We built senior citizen housing downtown," Shirley Italiano said. "Can anybody tell me what building student housing on Genesee Street is going to do for us?"

Sam Italiano, a retired Auburn police officer, said when the upper floors of downtown buildings were used for apartments police responded to several calls a night about tenants breaking into businesses. Students, he claims, will be just as bad.

"If you don't believe it, go ahead and build it and watch," he said. "Don't say I didn't tell you."

"That's going to be one hell of a mess," Shirley Italiano said. "They have no right on our Genesee Street. They have a lovely place there," she said, pointing to Sue and Dick Mahlstedt, owners of the Phoenix Building. "They are going to destroy it. There is not one handful of people in Auburn that needs that type of housing."