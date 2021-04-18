Look back: Auburn school board forum draws questions

April 18, 1996

AUBURN — A forum scheduled for Auburn school board candidates came under fire yesterday from current board members who charged it may be biased.

The forum, being organized by the heads of some parent-teacher groups, is scheduled for May 1 at East Middle School.

The use of a district building by an unnamed group for the forum has some board members worrying whether the forum will be fair. The concern was prompted in part by a notification sent home with students.

The notification does not identify who is organizing the forum, other than to say "A Group of Parents." The note does say that the forum "is not intended for the sole support of any one candidate."

"It doesn't say who is going to ask the questions," said board member Anthony Tesorio. "It can be one-sided. You can set the forum for your agenda."

Questions should not be asked out of the audience, he said, but should be handled by an independent moderator.

Tesorio is also a member of Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, which has endorsed three candidates for the board.