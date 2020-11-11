Look back: Auburn school district prepares for Liberty Bell arrival

Nov. 11, 1915

WILL BE NO SCHOOL

On Thanksgiving Eve When Liberty Bell Comes

BUT KIDDIES WILL BE OUT

In Force and Teachers Will Impress on Them the History of the Relic.

Plans were outlined yesterday afternoon by the teachers of the schools of the city for instilling in the pupils of Auburn a firm understanding of the history and significance of the Liberty Bell. In compliance with a call of Superintendent of Schools H.D. Hervey all assembled in the auditorium of the High School for a discussion of a fitting procedure preparatory to the arrival of the old relic in Auburn.

Superintendent Hervey had sent to the authorities in Philadelphia for pamphlets giving the history of the bell, but owing to a scarcity of the booklets for distribution among the pedagogues, Miss Florence M. Webster, a member of the High School faculty and regent of the Owasco Chapter D.A.R., was called upon yesterday to give a resume of the principal events connected with the bell. Through her discourse, the assembled teachers gleaned much knowledge of the most interesting phases of the history of the relic and these will be passed on to the pupils in their classes.

Superintendent Hervey yesterday especially urged all to read the frequent accounts in the daily press of the plans for the reception of the bell in Auburn. These items of news he asked the instructors to convey to their classes.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

