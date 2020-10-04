Look back: Auburn school officials skeptical of turf reports

Oct. 4, 2015

AUBURN — As the Auburn school district prepares for a public vote on installing artificial turf at Holland Stadium, a question beyond the $2.2 million expense is being asked more and more: Will it be safe?

School district officials say they are waiting for voter approval of the project before committing to a particular type of turf infill. Until then, they're keeping abreast of options regarding infill alternatives in light of possible health concerns as framed in recent media reports.

Crumb-rubber infill is derived from recycled tires and replicates loose dirt kicked up during play and cushioning against falls. Recent national news stories have raised concern about possible health risks, specifically cancer, associated with dermal exposure, inhalation or ingestion of the infill.