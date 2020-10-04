Look back: Auburn school officials skeptical of turf reports

Oct. 4, 2015
AUBURN — As the Auburn school district prepares for a public vote on installing artificial turf at Holland Stadium, a question beyond the $2.2 million expense is being asked more and more: Will it be safe?
School district officials say they are waiting for voter approval of the project before committing to a particular type of turf infill. Until then, they're keeping abreast of options regarding infill alternatives in light of possible health concerns as framed in recent media reports.
Crumb-rubber infill is derived from recycled tires and replicates loose dirt kicked up during play and cushioning against falls. Recent national news stories have raised concern about possible health risks, specifically cancer, associated with dermal exposure, inhalation or ingestion of the infill.
According to a Washington Post report, in lieu of definitive scientific research correlating cancer incidences to crumb rubber, one D.C.-area municipality resolved to use a plant-based infill mix of coconut-fiber and cork or rice husks over crumb rubber in new field constructions to "allay ongoing community concerns about the potential unknown environmental and health risks of crumb rubber."
With thousands of artificial turf fields in use around the country, and globe, little scientific data exists that explicitly points to these surfaces as direct contributors to cancer.
A 2009 Environmental Protection Agency study that measured air quality, lead and volatile organic chemical levels in a small sample — two turf fields and a playground — determined few reasons for alarm.
"Although there are no standards for lead in recycled tire material or synthetic turf, average concentrations were well below the EPA standard for lead in soil," the report said. "On average, concentrations of components monitored in this study were below levels of concern."
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!