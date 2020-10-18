Look back: Auburn, Sennett discuss annexation

Oct. 18, 2005

Discussion over a proposed 17-lot subdivision on Prospect and Hickory streets, which falls both in Auburn and Sennett, will continue Thursday evening when Lawrence Jones, the developer for the project, files a petition for annexation to draw the subdivision completely within the city's boundaries.

Progress on the development was stalled after the town of Sennett rejected a request by the city of Auburn in April to give up some of its land for a road, which would have been partially within both municipalities the way it was drawn.

Under that plan, the subdivision would have included four lots in Sennett and 13 in Auburn. Jones will file a petition for annexation for the entire area within Sennett's boundaries for the project.

If the town rejects the petition at a joint public hearing between Sennett and Auburn Thursday, the matter will be settled in court, Jones said.

“Whenever two municipalities can't agree as to a project like this, it goes to court,” he said. “If they would agree, everything would go forward. It doesn't appear that will happen.”