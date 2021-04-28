Look back: Auburn shop owner wins Volunteer of the Year award

April 28, 1996

AUBURN — How busy is Doug Mason?

Well, as of 1:30 Friday afternoon, he still hadn't gotten his Thursday night sleep.

Mason, who owns his own corner grocery store and also works a full-time job at night, was named the Community-Wide Volunteer of the Year at the ninth annual recognition luncheon, held Friday.

Leo Pinckney, who served as one of the judges for this year's nominees, recited the old adage, "If you want something done, as a busy man."

"He does so many things and still works two jobs," Pinckney said.

Mason, nominated by Sacred Heart/St. Ann's Church, teaches Sunday School, directs bingo once a month and works with the church's Scout troop. He has served as Scoutmaster, as a committee member and chairman, head of the review board, member of Council Roundtable and commissioner.

"The challenge of the youth keeps us young," Mason said shortly after receiving his award. "It's a challenge to challenge them. But it's a lot of fun."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

