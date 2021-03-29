Look back: Auburn street super has new ride

March 29, 1916

Street Superintendent James J. Geherin was feeling very proud today, the reason being that a new Ford touring car, which has been purchased by the city for the Department of Public Works, was put into operation this morning, and the above mentioned official made use of it to look after the work on the streets. The car is a stock model, with b lack body and yellow trimmings, while upon each side in yellow letters are the words: "Department of Public Works, City of Auburn." The superintendent, however, was not the only proud one, Frank McCarty, the official chauffeur of the department, showing that he realized the fact that he was at the wheel of a brand new machine, by his attitude and also by the manner in which he patronizingly nodded to his acquaintances along the route of his travels.