Look back: Auburn students embrace Internet

Dec. 18, 1995

AUBURN — When Auburn High School junior Nicole Murley researched her history project on presidential candidate Pat Buchanan, she tried the newspapers and library sources but couldn't find much information.

So she went the route more and more students are taking. She went to a school computer, got on the Internet and went straight to the Republican candidate's "home page." There, she found his biography and copies of recent speeches, posted by Buchanan.

"It's easier to use the Internet because the information comes more quickly, it's more accurate and it's more up to date," Murley told a technology meeting at East Middle School.

For another report, Murley researched the Federalist Papers, 85 essays written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay between 1787 and 1788.

For yet another paper, she researched Cambodia.

All on the Internet.

"Everything you can imagine is on here," she said. "It's probably one of the most up-to-date references there is."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

