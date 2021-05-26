Look back: Auburn students to protest rumored program cuts

May 26, 1996

AUBURN — Although some students in the Auburn school district are gearing up to protest cuts to music programs, district officials said no cuts have even been recommended in the district's proposed budget.

"I don't know what all the hoop-to-do is about," said board member Tony Tesorio. "There have been no recommendations for cuts in any proposed budget. We are actually looking to add staff."

Nevertheless, flyers have been circulating at the high school and middle schools, calling for students and parents to show up at Tuesday night's board meetings in support of programs that may be cut.

"Don't let them take our programs away," the flyers say.

Tuesday's meeting calls for an examination of the district's second budget draft. Under the current budget, there are plans to add staff, not eliminate.

But the board has yet to tell the administration what an acceptable tax levy will be. The first draft of the budget submitted by district officials called for a tax levy of 7.29 percent.

In other words, the owner of a $60,300 property in Auburn could see taxes increase by $74.45, or an increase of $1.23 per thousand dollars of assessed value.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0