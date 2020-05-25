Look back: Auburn summer school canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 25, 1995

AUBURN — It looks like students in the Auburn school district will have the summer off, whether they want it or not.

The district eliminated summer school through the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES due to severe budget constraints, and the other route in which students could take summer classes seems to be sealed off.

The only other way that Auburn students could take part in summer school would be to enroll through a district that is taking part, and pay the difference between the per-pupil cost to the district and the amount the district would get back in state aid.

But no districts have stepped forward to allow Auburn students to go that route, BOCES Superintendent Frank Ambrosie said yesterday, following a meeting with superintendents from throughout BOCES.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

