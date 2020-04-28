Look back: Auburn synagogue's future in doubt

April 28, 2005
Looking out over Owasco Lake as the sun glistened off the water, Elaine Cohen sat on the sea wall behind her house and pondered the fate of her synagogue.
"What do I want to see for the future?" Cohen said shaking her head. "I just want to see a future."
Cohen is one of a small number of local Jews pushing to keep the B'nai Israel temple in Auburn up and running. But the Auburn area's Jewish population is dwindling, and finding people to get involved is becoming increasingly difficult.
Cohen can remember a time when she would host Passover Seders for as many as 30 people, but as the holiday began last Saturday evening this year, Cohen sat down to a quiet dinner with her immediate family.
"There just aren't the numbers there used to be," she said. "People are getting older and aren't around anymore."
The B'nai congregation is currently made up of 25 families, but like many small communities throughout the country, the Jewish population locally is aging, and younger generations are beginning to move away.
According to the National Jewish Population Survey conducted in 2001, the U.S. Jewish population is down to 5.2 million, from 5.5 million in 1990. They live in 2.9 million households, and a high number of intermarriages have resulted in fewer children being raised Jewish.
The survey is conducted every 10 years and is based on interviews with both Jews and non-Jews. The report also shows that Jews living in small communities are less likely to feel like they have a strong sense of belonging to the Jewish people, and only about half of them belong to a temple.
"With the way things are today, everything else comes first: soccer, football, hockey," Cohen said. "There could be other Jewish people in the area we don't even know about, but everyone seems so busy with everything else."
Due to the decrease in Jewish residents, B'nai Israel is not open on a weekly basis. No services were held this past weekend, and none will be conducted throughout the Passover holiday, which concludes Saturday.
There is no rabbi living in the immediate area, so Rabbi Charles Dobrusin flies in from Chicago for High Holy Days in the fall and for special occasions like a bar/bat mitzvah.
Last July, the lower level of the Auburn synagogue was damaged by a flood, and during a lengthy period of renovation, Cohen, who is the religious school teacher, had to hold classes for her eight students in her Auburn home.
Cohen worries about the eventual fate of the temple and the area's Jewish population. She plans to continue her work and hopes that new members will be found to help maintain the congregation and its services to the Jewish population of Auburn.
"I don't know what we would do if something major happened," Cohen said.
"I really don't know how we would come up with the money, and I don't know if we have the membership to really keep things running the way they should," she said.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!