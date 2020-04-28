Look back: Auburn synagogue's future in doubt

The survey is conducted every 10 years and is based on interviews with both Jews and non-Jews. The report also shows that Jews living in small communities are less likely to feel like they have a strong sense of belonging to the Jewish people, and only about half of them belong to a temple.

"With the way things are today, everything else comes first: soccer, football, hockey," Cohen said. "There could be other Jewish people in the area we don't even know about, but everyone seems so busy with everything else."

Due to the decrease in Jewish residents, B'nai Israel is not open on a weekly basis. No services were held this past weekend, and none will be conducted throughout the Passover holiday, which concludes Saturday.

There is no rabbi living in the immediate area, so Rabbi Charles Dobrusin flies in from Chicago for High Holy Days in the fall and for special occasions like a bar/bat mitzvah.

Last July, the lower level of the Auburn synagogue was damaged by a flood, and during a lengthy period of renovation, Cohen, who is the religious school teacher, had to hold classes for her eight students in her Auburn home.