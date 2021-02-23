Look back: Auburn talent show wins rave reviews

Feb. 23, 1916

GLITTERING FANTASIA ALL ITS NAME IMPLIES

Two Hundred of Auburn's Clever Amateurs in Ad. Club's Big Show Score Big Success — Two More Performances

Scores of pretty Auburn girls, dozens of children, clever and graceful dancing, catchy and snappy music and songs, together with elaborate and fascinating stage effects and extravagant costuming, harmonize and dovetail in a gorgeous and most pleasing spectacle throughout the three parts of the Glittering Fantasia which is being staged under the auspices of the Auburn Ad Club and which was given its first performance at the Jefferson Theatre last evening. The opening night of the production was witnessed by a fair sized and most appreciative audience and the quality and excellence of the Made in Auburn production on the opening night should and will, no doubt, be fruitful in bringing out capacity houses this evening and tomorrow evening.

It may seem that adjectives have been lavishly distributed in advertising the performance and also in this review of last evening's performance, but the whole production is staged on such a scale that their use is warranted in anything that might adequately describe the splendor of the big home talent show.

The Glittering Fantasia, a musical extravaganza as it is termed, has been in the weaving for the past week under the direction of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Erhart of New York, and while there have been but six rehearsals, the perfection of the performance and the grace and finished manner with which the participants execute their parts cannot help but win the enthusiastic admiration and commendation of all who witness it.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

